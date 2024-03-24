Every March 24 in Argentina is established as an immovable holiday, which is respected in public and private sectors, on the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice.

Marches in commemoration of Memorial Day in Argentina. Photo: AFP

The date is given in commemoration of the coup d’état that began the military dictatorship in 1976. Focused on the promotion of human rights, its objective is to raise awareness about the consequences and contemporary influence of the regime that exercised state terrorism and It caused the disappearance of approximately 30,000 people.

YOU CAN SEE: Journalist from the Télam agency, closed by the Government: “Milei seeks to generate a media blackout”

Why is this date celebrated?

The date was made official in 2002, through National Law 25633, the first article of which states: “March 24 is established as the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, in commemoration of the victims of the process initiated on that date. of the year 1976″.

Marches in Plaza de Mayo, Argentina. Photo: Culture

This is the way to remember the victims of the last coup d’état in Argentina, which began in 1976 and culminated in the overthrow of the Government of María Estela Martínez de Perón.

YOU CAN SEE: Why are authoritarian governments like that of Nayib Bukele in El Salvador popular in South America?

What is done to commemorate this day?

The date seeks to forge ties collectively in a day dedicated to reflection and critical analysis of recent history. In the educational field, for example, it is promoted as a day for children and young people, together with managers, teachers and all members of the educational and local community, to understand the magnitude of the severe economic, social and political consequences derived from the last military dictatorship.

Videla overthrew Isabel Perón in 1976 and began the dictatorship in which thousands of Argentines disappeared. Source: AFP

Likewise, it seeks to promote an active commitment to the defense of the rights and guarantees enshrined in the National Constitution, as well as the democratic political system.

YOU CAN SEE: Islamic State claims responsibility for attack that leaves 133 dead and 100 injured in Russia

What activities will be carried out on this day in Argentina?

In Argentina, in honor of Remembrance Day, various activities will be carried out in different parts of the city of Buenos Aires.

CGT, CTA together with human rights organizations will speak out starting at 12 noon on Sunday, March 24, in the Plaza de Mayo, where, at 2 p.m., the official document will be read from a stage. Memory, Truth and Justice Meeting and left-wing groups: the rally in the City of Buenos Aires will be at the intersection of 9 de Julio Avenue and Mayo Avenue from 2:00 p.m., and the reading of your document will be at 4:30 p.m. . Mothers of Plaza de Mayo Association: they will meet at 11 a.m., at the Casa de las Madres, on Hipólito Yrigoyen Avenue 1584. Starting at 1 p.m., an event will be held with the presence of representatives of the organization, such as Andrés ‘Cuervo’ Larroque, Mario Secco, Cristina Caamaño, and Daniel ‘Tano’ Catalano. Crowd through the streets of Buenos Aires for Memorial Day today, March 24. Photo: EuroNews