MotoGP Portugal: Marquez-Bagnaia collision, both knocked out. Vince Martin

Great victory for Jorge Martin in the Portuguese MotoGP Grand Prix: the rider from the Ducati Pramac team commanded the race from start to finish, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Ducati) and Pedro Acosta (KTM, first podium in the premier class) on the podium. . The race was marked by a chaotic finish, which saw the collision and fall of Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez, and Viñales (Aprilia) crashing in the final corners, when he was one step away from second place.

The race

The start was decisive, as in Qatar: this time it was Jorge Martin who had the best starting point and immediately took the lead of the race, ahead of Viñales and Bastianini. The rider from the Ducati Pramac team immediately set his pace on the race, immediately trying to distance himself from the Aprilia and Ducati riders.

Pecco Bagnaia remained in fourth place, held back by skirmishes with a bold Pedro Acosta, while Marc Marquez was unable to keep up with the pace of the leaders and remained in sixth position. While Jorge Martin took off towards victory in front, the world champion began to suffer, probably due to the tyres, and lost fourth place to Pedro Acosta.

Two twists in the finale: Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia collided and fell while fighting for fifth position, and thus ended up outside the top 10. On the last lap, a sensational fall for Viñales, who threw away a podium that he would have richly deserved.

Order of arrival (Top 10)

Martin

Bastianini

Acosta

Binder

Miller

Bezzecchi

Quarterly

A. Espargarò

Oliveira

By Giannantonio