First place for Jorge Martin, who wins the long race in Portimao ahead of Bastianini and Acosta. Race full of twists and turns, with Maverick Vinales having a technical problem with his RS-GP (a gearbox failure is presumed) and while he was in second position and was about to take the second podium of the weekend after the victory in the race sprint, he came wide at the end of the straight where he had a small high-side and slipped into the gravel.

Two laps earlier, perhaps the most anticipated brawl of the year took place, the Bagnaia-Marquez duel, which however culminated in the worst possible way. The two started teasing each other with overtaking and counter-overtaking, until the contact occurred which caused them both to slide. Marquez continued the race, while Pecco returned to the pits. The Race Direction is investigating the dynamics of the incident: after a crossing of trajectories, Bagnaia was returning inside but Marquez closed the trajectory and the contact sent both to the ground.

Excellent weekend instead for rookie Pedro Acosta, after yesterday’s good result the young man took the third step of the podium. Closing out the top 5 were the two KTMs of Binder and Miller, who finished ahead of Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo, who with seventh place, his M1 was the best Japanese bike on the track.

On the following pages you will find the complete results of the two races and the final ranking.