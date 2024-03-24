Portimao, March 24, 2024 – Jorge Martin wins the 2024 Portuguese Grand Prix in the MotoGP class. The Spaniard from the Ducati Pramac team took victory ahead of teammate Enea Bastianini and Gas Gas compatriot Pedro Acosta. South African Ktm’s Brad Binder finished fourth ahead of his teammate, Australian Jack Miller and Marco Bezzecchi on the team’s VR46 Ducati. Spaniard Aprilia Maverick Viñales crashed on the last lap while in third position.

A crash between the two Ducatis of Francesco “Pecco” Bagnai and Spaniard Marc Marquez with three laps remaining as they battled for 5th place. Martin leads the World Championship standings with 60 points, 18 more than Binder. MotoGP returns in two weeks with the American Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

What the pilots said

“Today I had no problems with the bike, I was fast straight away and handled the tires well,” Martin said after the victory. Viñales and Bastianini were always close, but I tried to always press and create enough of a gap to win comfortably. I feel competitive again.”

“I’m very happy with my race, especially considering last year’s accident on this track, this podium is important. At the start I was nervous and made a couple of mistakes, but after that I managed to have a good race,” commented Bastianini. “Martin’s pace was very fast today, as was Vinales. Every time I got closer to Martin, he managed to achieve more. In the end, I still didn’t understand what happened to Viñales and why he crashed,” he adds.

“The bike was perfect throughout the race: I didn’t even have any problems with the tires. My team did a fantastic job. I rode as best I can and am happy with the first podium. Today on the podium is not only the red Ducati, but also GasGas. I know where I still need to improve, for example in qualifying,” says Acosta.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo MotoGp/Facebook