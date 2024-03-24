Moto3: Spanish dominant in Portimao

Daniel Holgado won the Moto3 Portuguese Grand Prix. On the Portimao track the Spanish rider of the GASGAS Tech3 team preceded his compatriots José Antonio Rueda (team Ajo KTM) and Ivan Ortolà (KTM MSI), who arrived in second and third place respectively. On the steps of the podium the Colombian of the Aspar team David Alonso.

Holgado, second in Qatar two weeks ago, is now the leader of the Moto3 world championship standings.

Among the Italians, the best is Stefano Nepa, who finished the race in seventh position with the KTM Levelup-MTA team bike.