Putin begins revenge after massacre in Moscow: missiles hit Kyiv

Vladimir Putin’s revenge has begun. Regarding the Moscow massacre, he decided to play down the jihadist footprint, despite claims, and to strengthen the attackers’ alleged contacts with Ukraine. Cause? According to Repubblica and La Stampa, this would be simple: to have a reason to renew and expand its military strategy, while at the same time tightening the internal front and giving its military actions the profile of “justice”. It is no coincidence that the Russian government uses the same word as the Ukrainian government to define the attackers: “Nazis.”

Russian troops carried out airstrikes on Kyiv and the western part of the Lviv region early on Sunday, Ukrainian sources said. “There are explosions in the capital. Air defense is working. Do not leave the shelter,” Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko wrote on Telegram. Governor of the Lviv region Maxim Kozitsky reported rocket attacks on the Stryisky district south of the city of Lvov. The Ukrainian army said an air raid alert had been declared throughout the country.

The Operational Command of the Polish Army (RSZ) said that at night there was “intensive activity of long-range aviation from the Russian Federation.” “To ensure the safety of Polish airspace, all necessary procedures have been activated and RSZ is constantly monitoring the situation,” the statement said. Russia and Ukraine have stepped up aerial bombing of each other in recent weeks. Moscow did so by firing dozens of missiles and using explosive drones against Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Friday.

Meanwhile, a video allegedly filmed by the attackers at a concert hall near Moscow was circulated on social networks commonly used by the jihadist group Islamic State (IS). This was reported by the Site group, specializing in anti-terrorism research. The one minute and 31 second video shows several people with blurred faces, armed with machine guns and knives, in the lobby of the Crocus City Hall hotel in Krasnogorsk, northwest of the Russian capital. The attackers fired several machine-gun bursts, many motionless bodies were scattered, and fire was visible in the background. The video appeared on a Telegram account that the Site believes belongs to Amaq, the communications arm of ISIS.