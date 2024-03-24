Moscow massacre, Putin does not comment on ISIS. And the terrorists show signs of torture

The Kremlin refuses to comment on the possible responsibility of ISIS terrorists in the Crocus City Hall massacre, saying the investigation is ongoing.

“You are asking a question regarding the progress of the investigation. We do not comment on this in any way; we have no right to do so. Here, of course, we urge you to rely on the information that comes from our law enforcement agencies. agency,” Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reports. Peskov added that President Vladimir Putin does not plan to visit the site of the attack. The Kremlin spokesman, on the contrary, did not answer the question “about visible signs of violence,” and therefore about the possible torture of four people arrested on suspicion of a terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall. This was reported by CNN, which asked the question. “I leave this question unanswered,” Peskov said.

Answering a question about the possibility of contacts between Moscow and Western countries regarding the terrorist attack, Peskov emphasized that “there are no contacts with the West at the moment.”

Four alleged perpetrators of the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow, which killed 137 people, have been placed in custody for two months by a court in the Russian capital. The four are accused of “terrorism” and face life imprisonment, Moscow’s Basmanny Court said in a statement. Their pre-trial detention, scheduled until May 22, may be extended until a trial date has not yet been set.

Cuts and possible torture. Their faces were swollen, with bruises and cuts; one was even wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair wearing a hospital gown and trousers. Thus, in photographs circulating in the international media, four suspects in the Crocus City Hall massacre appear, all of them are accused of terrorism and are in pre-trial detention.

The EU and Moscow are not using terrorist attacks as a pretext against Ukraine

“Naturally, we are concerned by statements by representatives of the Moscow regime seeking to create a link between this attack and Ukraine, which we obviously completely reject. There is no indication, no evidence that Ukraine is in any way connected to these attacks. We call on the Russian government not to use the terrorist attacks in Moscow as a pretext or motivation to increase illegal aggression against Ukraine, and also to use them as a pretext to intensify internal repression.” EU foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano said this at a daily briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting today with heads of law enforcement and security agencies to discuss measures taken after the terrorist attack at the Crocus concert hall, which resulted in 137 confirmed deaths, including three children. The president plans to hold a meeting this afternoon to discuss measures taken in the wake of the attack. “High-ranking officials will take part in the meeting,” Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters. It will be an open meeting, he said. “The President continues to be informed by all relevant services,” he added.

Paris offers ‘more cooperation’

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he had offered “greater cooperation” to Russian authorities after the massacre in Moscow. The head of the Elysee Palace said that the Islamic State Khorasan group tried several times to attack France. An affiliate of a terrorist group “involved” in the Moscow massacre has carried out “several assassination attempts” in France, the French president said upon his arrival in Guyana. France has raised the alert level of its Vigipirate anti-terrorism plan to maximum following the attack on Moscow, which was claimed by ISIS.