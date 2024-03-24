Facts, fantasies, psychiatry: why the tragicomic will be nailed down

After escaping from Moscow some 800 km, 100 km from the border with Ukraine, stopped at a poorly maintained checkpoint by soldiers’ bullets that punctured the car’s tires, causing it to skid, four alleged massacres, helpless citizens waiting for the start of a rock concert, it seems, confessed. Appearance is a must as games, doubles, triples and quadruples with modern technological capabilities make accurate interpretations very difficult and sometimes impossible.

Seeing one of the likely killers handcuffed, with a bloody face, and another on his knees, shivering with cold and fear, confessing that he hired such killers, the promise of money, in addition to the contempt for such incredible killers, one shudders to see , to what abysses of brutality the degradation of life can lead to in a country half destroyed by a “desired” war, which became the victim of a historical mistake made in the appointment as president of a citizen who became famous as a comedian and dragged them into an absurd tragedy. To justify the expression “they wanted war,” it is enough to know the history of Ukraine at least from 2014 and answer the question: by what right did the United States annul popular elections and referendums and overthrow governments? We should not act like journalist Verderami, who every time he speaks on television about Ukrainian events, demonstrates complete ignorance of the facts.

A few days ago, amateur politicians in Kyiv could not contain their joy when they heard about a pleasant surprise that was being prepared for Putin.

Now that the massacre has occurred, lunatic Biden is making it clear that Ukraine had nothing to do with it. Oh, beauty! And how can he be sure?

They did not ask for justification, but clearly accused, as our glorious ancestors used to say…

If Werderami finally wanted to do something useful, he would go and listen to “headkissMeloni” for the mistake he made.

Those who argue that it was Putin who inflicted such a wound on his people may not give up in the face of captured murderers fleeing towards Kiev and argue that if they had not arrested them, they would have gone straight to Zelensky’s house because there was a deal with Putin to expose the Kyiv hooligan, a boaster of other people’s weapons and money. And so on, with deceptive appearances and double play.

Then all that remains is to establish whether the desperate case of inhuman, desperate and murderous madness is Zelensky or Putin.

There is evidence that a case of madness resulting from despair is the tragicomic Zelensky.

Two important temporal coincidences: the murder of Navalny and the latest tragedy.

Zelensky blames them on Putin’s absolute evil. You can say whatever you want about Putin, but not that he is stupid. Killing one of his opponents on the eve of an election would be foolish, given the consequences. To carry out such an attack on your own people in order to unite them even more would be even stupider and extremely dangerous.

And the two crimes fit perfectly into the psychology of a desperate person who does nothing but claim that unfortunate Putin is seriously ill, in fact already dead and replaced by a double. Isn’t the persistent accusation that Putin and his American comrades failed to heed their warnings about the danger of attacks suspicious, to say the least?

The timing of the election after the plebiscite (if it had not been “conditioned” would probably have dropped to 60%) is more useful to Biden and NATO. than ISIS, which carried out 4 terrorist attacks in 2004 at the height of its “war” and has not done so since 2017.

Why wake up now?

And, given the events, anger, powerlessness and hatred forced the madman, the Madman of Kyiv, to give even more.

We must not forget the response of Werder and those who claim that Putin does not want and does not talk about peace: the comedian’s symbolic phrase “Not a meter less from the original borders.”

To make peace, each of the warring parties must give up something.