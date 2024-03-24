More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Darién, the natural border between Panama and Colombia, so far this year, a figure that is equivalent to the number of people who crossed that dangerous route between January and April 2023, reported this Sunday. the Panamanian Government.

“We have already surpassed the 101,000 that have transited through Panama (after arriving through Darién),” said Panama’s Security Minister, Juan Manuel Pino, in a video uploaded to X.

According to official figures, the majority of those who have crossed that jungle are Venezuelans (64,307), followed by Ecuadorians (8,198), Haitians (6,661) and Colombians (6,462), as well as other nationalities.

The increase in migrants through the Darién on their way to the United States or Canada in search of better living conditions has been progressive since 2021, reaching the record number of more than 520 thousand in 2023, double that of the previous year and for this year an increase of up to 20% compared to the previous year is expected.

The natural dangers of the Darién and the presence of armed groups have made migrants look for other alternatives such as the Caribbean route, in which last February 5 migrants died after their boat with 27 passengers, most of them Afghans, capsized. in the Panamanian Caribbean near the border with Colombia.

Also in November 2023, Panamanian security forces rescued 11 Chinese migrants abandoned on a boat in the Caribbean.

