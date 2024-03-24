The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Michoacán reported that it is investigating the disappearance of the professor and environmental activist José Gabriel Pelayo Zalgado, who was last seen last Tuesday, March 19 in Coalcomán.

Authorities reported that the last time they learned of his whereabouts was at 10:30 a.m., so there are fears for his safety since he may be the victim of a crime.

Due to the above, the agency assured that they are in “an intense search to allow its location.”

Who is José Gabriel Pelayo Zalgado, missing activist?

José Gabriel Pelayo is a primary school teacher in rural communities in Michoacán, he founded the Popular Council of Chinicuila. He is a defender of the territory of nature.

Specific details of José Gabriel Pelayo Zalgado

José Gabriel Pelayo Zalgado is a man 1.60 meters tall, with a robust build, dark hair, short wavy hair, and brown eyes.

He has scars on his left forehead, and another circular scar on his right arm at shoulder level.

On the day of his disappearance, José Gabriel Pelayo was wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, lemon green shorts, and gray tennis shoes.

