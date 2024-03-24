A dramatic accident during the night: the well-known entrepreneur died instantly

A tragic accident occurred last night, around 3:40, in the Venetian area. The well-known entrepreneur Michele Malenotti lost his life, at just 42 years old, while riding his Vespa. The causes of the road accident are still under investigation by the police.

Michele Malenotti was a well-known face of the Clothing Company group family, which took over the Belstaff brand in 2004. It is a clothing company founded in 1924 in Longton. In 2011 it was then sold to the Swiss company Labelux for 110 million.

The 42-year-old was riding his motorbike and was traveling along the regional road 15 Noalese. The drama occurred as soon as he reached the roundabout on the stretch between Scorzè and Zero Branco (province of Venice). It is not yet clear what happened, the dynamics of the road accident are still being examined by the police. For the moment, the most plausible hypothesis is that the entrepreneur may have lost control of his Vespa due to a sudden illness, hitting the curb and crashing violently. No other vehicles were involved.

The 118 health workers reached the scene quickly, but were unable to do anything to save Michele Malenotti’s life. The 42-year-old had already passed away. Carabinieri agents are investigating and collecting all useful elements in order to reconstruct the last moments of the entrepreneur’s life. The aim is to establish exactly what caused the incorrect maneuver while he was riding his Vespa.

Michele was the son of Franco Malenotti, originally from Castagneto and also known for being the one who resurrected Matchless London, a historic brand of British motorcycles.

The 42-year-old lived between Mogliano Veneto and Rome. The news of his sudden passing saddened many people, he was well known and respected. Numerous farewell messages have appeared on the web in the last few hours.

