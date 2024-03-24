Miami, March 24, 2024 – Jannik Sinner defeats Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 in 2 hours 23 minutes in the third round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami to advance to the round of 16. Blue, the world No. 3 and Florida’s No. 2 seed, will face No. 25 in the draw.

Griekspoor, always losing to the South Tyrolean in 4 matches in a row, wins the first set and holds their position against the Blues for almost 2 hours. Sinner breaks through at the end of the second set, the Dutchman falls apart and there is no match in the third set. The 22-year-old from South Tyrol awaits the winner of the match between American Martin Damm and Australian Christopher O’Connell.

Against Griekspoor, Sinner paid a heavy price for his only real miss. The world number three scores about 70% of his first goals (68%), makes 15 aces and almost always wins a point (46/51) on his first serve. The Blues score low (7 points out of 8) also because 36 winners often allow them to close plays from the baseline. In the end, missed break points don’t matter (3 of 9 are converted) and the third set is a walk in the park.

(Source Adnkronos)

Words by Jannik Sinner – supertennistv.it

“The first set was very equal, as was the second,” Yannick analyzes. I tried to remain mentally strong: it was a difficult day for me. After the rain, I tried to act more aggressively, when serving I looked for angles more, tried to adapt to what I could. At the end of the second set I survived a set point in the tenth game and got another chance. Again, it was a difficult day, but I am pleased with the result. I’ll try to raise the level in the next match.”

Photo FITP Tennis/Facebook – Photo: Francesca Grana/FITP