Miami, March 24, 2024 – Jannik Sinner returns to the field today, Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Masters 1000 in Miami. Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor finds himself in the way of the Blues in the 3rd round: a place in the 1/8 finals is up for grabs. The match is scheduled for approximately 8:30 p.m. on Center Court in Miami Gardens. The match will be shown live on Sky Sport Tennis and the Now channel.

Sinner is fresh from the derby with Andrea Vavassori. The world number three won the all-Italian match 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour 20 minutes. Griekspoor, seeded No. 25, beat American Alex Michelsen 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (7-9), 6-4.

“It will be the first time outdoors, the ball bounces more, I will have to be careful because he plays well and serves equally well. He is an aggressive player and knows how to do everything very well. I’ll have to be careful, but I like these challenges… it’s the matches that show me where I am,” said Sinner, speaking about the match against Griekspoor.

(Source Adnkronos)

Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour – nittoatpfinals.com