Miami, March 24, 2024 – Matteo Arnaldi wins his first Masters 1000 round of 16 final. Azzurro defeats Denis Shapovalov in the third round 6-3, 7-6(7). The Italian tennis player dominated the match and finished the game with 21 winning shots to 19 and 21 free throws to 14 for his opponent.

The next quarter-final match will take place against Czech Tomas Machac or former world number one Andy Murray.

Lorenzo Musetti advances to the third round of the California tournament, defeating Roman Safiullin with a score of 7-5, 6-1. Now he will meet with American Ben Shelton.

Arnaldi match history – supertennistv.it

Rain brought temporary relief to Shapovalov in the sixth game of the first set. He forces the referee to stop the match for half an hour, one point before Arnaldi’s break. There’s a brief rain, then the sun returns and the game starts again, after another small surprise. Everyone returns to the field except the boys with the ball, and the time increases a little.

Arnaldi, however, remains undaunted and completes the expected break to lead 4-2. The seventh game gets messy as the Sanremo player, through skill and some luck, saves three break points and the third time the return hit the tape. “Chapo” gets nervous, destroys his racket and gives away the first set a little later.

The San Remo player maintains greater composure, a more consistent focus, when faced with the gloomy and optimistic play of the Canadian, who is more susceptible to hesitation, momentary inspiration and illusory stagnation.

A 3-2 break seems to take the Blues closer to victory, and this feeling becomes even more concrete when Arnaldi comes out to serve for the match at 5-4. But just at this moment Shapovalov regains the light of his tennis and scores a break to zero (5-5). The game drags on until a tie-break. As in the first and second sets, the first break came from Arnaldi, who went up 3-2 and served, raising his fist to his coach and friend Alessandro Petrone, who gave him a proud round of applause.

Proud and combative, Arnaldi is close to victory (6-5), but Shapovalov attacks the net, returns the pass with little chance of success and leaves everything open (6-6). But it wasn’t enough to dampen the Blues’ morale as he erased a set point (6-7) with one of the strongest first serves of the set. Second chance is the right one. Arnaldi wins, spreads his arms, smiles and does a few jumps. It’s like a dancer rehearsing choreography while listening to music in his head, a kind of orchestra playing the notes of victory.

MIAMI OPEN, MUSETTI DOMINATES SAFIULLINA: NEWS – supertennistv.it

Musetti opens his fourth appearance in the tournament, which started a couple of days later than planned due to rain, with a brilliant performance, free and confident tennis and just the right amount of defiance: with more than 21 winners on each side, this ATP figure differs from the statistics presented in the charts for TV, Russian with 16 free weights of 9, on the field as a neutral athlete.

However, the Blues are off to a good start. Cheered on by fans on the first court chanting “Let’s go, Lollo, let’s go!”, he serves in the first game of the match. A loud and warm group of Italian fans continue to single out each winner for Carrarino, who at the second opportunity completes an immediate counter-break: he invites Safiullin to the goal and hits him with a beautiful long forehand.

On a finally sunny day, with palm trees swaying gently in the background, Musetti goes 4-2 ahead and serves with a superb running pass, the most beautiful moment of the set. However, the advantage does not last long. Safiullin reacts violently, takes a 0-40 lead and, at the third chance, makes an immediate counterbreak (4-3).

However, we see flashes of Musetti at his best, he is still the one who defines the excitement of the match. Safiullin has to take risks: he pushes and saves the first set point (6-5 30-40), but makes a lot of mistakes, even too many. Two errors in the last two points ended the first set, which lasted 67 minutes, in which Carrarino’s great consistency played a decisive role.

Musetti, a good attacker of Safiullin’s explosive but not always reliable forehand both on serve and during rallies, scored more points in the set in percentage on first serve and on first serve returns.

The second set proceeds more quickly and linearly. Musetti takes control of his destiny and upsets the balance in the fourth game, scoring four points in a row. This extension will take him to 3-1, a point that will bring him closer to victory. Carrarino essentially seals the break with a scoreless inning, punctuated by applause from coach Tartarini.

It’s a short step from here to cheering fans with tricolor flags, asking for autographs and throwing towels.

Photo by Sposito/FITP