I Me Contro Te, the characters most loved by children, released the teaser trailer of their new film, Me Contro Te Il Film – Operazione Spie as an absolute preview on their official profiles today. After The Revenge of Mr. S, The Mystery of the Enchanted School, Lost in Time, Jungle Mission and Holidays in Transylvania, Sofi and Him are ready to take you on new and incredible adventures.

The plot Me against you The Spy Operation film awaits you at the cinema from June 1st.

The film, again directed by Gianluca Leuzzi from a story by Luigi Calagna and Sofia Scala, is written by Emanuela Canonico, Andrea Boin, Sofi & Lui and Gianluca Lezzi, and is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Me Against You The Film – Operation Spies is a Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia, Colorado Film Production (a Rainbow group company) and Me Against You production.

The plot

The harmony of the Planet is threatened by the Alliance of the Evil Ones: Mr. S., Perfidia, Viperiana and Serpe have convinced the whole world that Sofì and Luì are terrible criminals and only they, the Evil Ones, are the good ones who can save the world. humanity from the wickedness of Me Against You. But not all is lost and Me Against You together with their friends will have to find a way to bring harmony back to the world.

For those who have forgotten, the adventure on the big screen for Me against You begins in 2020 with The Revenge of Mr. S in which our heroes, eager to win the coveted Like Awards, are kidnapped by Mr. S who replaces them with clones. In 2021 comes The Mystery of the Enchanted School, in which Sofi and Lui must once again face the evil Mr. S who casts a spell on Pongo who falls fast asleep.

Lost in Time arrives in 2022 and in this adventure the beloved couple is separated after a magical hourglass breaks: He ends up in the future with Mr. S while Sofi and Perfidia find themselves in ancient Egypt; despite their differences and contrasts, the two couples will have to join forces to return home, always with the help of the trusty Pongo who is able to fix the magic hourglass.

With Jungle Mission (2023), He and Sofi must go in search of a mythical key capable of erasing all the spells of the world, but may also be able to destroy it, while in Holiday in Transylvania, the two participate in a party of Halloween in the castle of Count Dracula and his daughter Shadow.

