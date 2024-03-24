Max Verstappen retired on the fifth lap of the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday. The three-time world champion started from pole position but was forced to retire after Red Bull. showed smoke and even flames.

“Smoke, I have blue smoke and fire,” Verstappen shouted over the on-board radio. Shortly before this, he had already stated that his car was behaving strangely. Last year Verstappen won the race in Melbourne, and the year before that he also dropped out of the race.

Due to his retirement, Verstappen cannot match his Formula 1 record of ten consecutive wins. His departure is his first major loss in recent memory. Last year he became world champion with nineteen victories in 22 races. This year he won the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia with dominance.

