A complicated Sunday, which ended with a good result.

Marco Bezzecchi took a very important sixth place in Portimao, taking into account the difficulties faced by the VR46 Racing Team at the start of the MotoGP season. Also taking advantage of the problems of others (starting from the collision between Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez), the Italian, in difficulty in the initial stages of the race, recovered from 12th place, thus achieving his best result of the season to date.

“We have collected a lot of information, and this is the most important thing – commented Bezzecchi at the end of the day -. Today’s race wasn’t fantastic, but a definite step forward compared to Qatar. I managed to do some good laps, not at the level of the strongest, but my confidence with the bike has improved.”

“The real problem – continued Bezzecchi – were the first corners. I wasn’t incisive, and the pressure on the front tire immediately increased. In those conditions it’s even more difficult, then with the road clear I felt better and didn’t finish badly.”