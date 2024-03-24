At the end of the day, great bitterness dominates.

Marc Marquez gives his version of events on the collision with Pecco Bagnaia, which forced both to finish the Portuguese MotoGP Grand Prix without scoring a single point. The two collided in Turn 5 on the 23rd lap out of 25 overall, both crashing. The Catalan from the Gresini team then finished the Portimao race, but only in sixteenth place.

“It was a race accident – ​​was the reconstruction of Marquez, reached at the end of the day by the microphones of ‘Sky Sport’ -. We ended up on the ground, and that’s really bad for both of us. Obviously we didn’t want to end with 0 points, but that’s how it ended.”

Marquez then reconstructed the moment of his collision with Bagnaia: “Pecco was suffering a lot, but I waited for my moment. If I hadn’t tried to pass him there, on the next lap I would have passed him anyway. He tried to cross the line to regain his position, perhaps he was too optimistic. I was on the outside and at that point unfortunately I couldn’t do much. In any case, these are things that can happen on the track.”