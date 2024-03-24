Electric cars are secretly very premium. It costs the manufacturer €5,500 more to produce one car than they earn from it.

In itself, our (okay, mine) general rule when a car can be premium is clear. Then it must, at least in principle, be RWD. All-wheel drive is sometimes possible in special cases. But if we assume that most of the power is sent to the rear wheels and the weight distribution is not 60 percent to the nose. But the purest driving experience is, of course, rear-wheel drive. Drifting, the steering wheel does not react to movement, the rear wheels push forward, and the front wheels only turn. Here’s how it happens.

However, there is another aspect that is very premium. After all, premium is a term that also refers to “added value” and “high quality product.” And what could be better than a product that is so good that it actually costs the manufacturer more than it brings in profit? No company offers such value for money as a company that makes something beautiful but regularly fails. Take BBS, Aston Martin or Spyker for example.

The fact of the matter now is that almost all electric vehicle manufacturers sell their vehicles below cost. This is partly why they have such a hard time with the turn. Ford, GM, VAG, they all feel the pain of the exorbitant investments that need to be made and which do not pay off immediately.

After all, the idea is that this reckoning will occur in the more distant future. When production becomes cheaper and the biggest development costs are left behind. The late Sergio Marchionne said this when the first Fiat 500E appeared. And that was about 10 years ago. The problem is that for most manufacturers (in fact, all except Tesla) it is not yet time to turn a profit.

Boston Consulting Group (BCG), not the latest in the consulting space, has now estimated that manufacturers in America are incurring an average loss of $6,000 on every electric vehicle sold. And come to think of it, Ford once failed to install an $11 part on a Ford Pinto that could have prevented them from occasionally blowing up. BCG’s Andrew Law says it’s questionable how long this will persist:

Whether automakers have the stomach to keep investing “until they reach a level of scale and efficiency where they can actually make a profit” is a question. Automakers vary in their approaches to electric vehicles, but most have felt the blow of slowing sales growth. Toyota, for example, will buy credits to meet emissions regulations, preferring to base its EV plans on consumer demand. Ford, which less than two years ago said it wanted to eventually challenge Tesla in electric vehicle sales, has cut production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck and halted deliveries over an undisclosed problem.

Andrew Law gave some advice

The percentage of people choosing electric vehicles is growing, but much slower than expected. Analysts had expected 70 percent more electric vehicles to be sold in Murica last year. But it increased by about 50 percent. Exponential growth will not happen this year yet. According to BCG, there is interest in electric vehicles, but only under strict conditions.

Nearly 40 percent of 3,000 U.S. consumers surveyed by Boston Consulting Group in January said they intended to buy an electric vehicle as their next car. But they expressed strict demands to make the jump. According to the group’s survey report, EV enthusiasts want 20-minute charging, 350 miles of range and a $50,000 price tag.

Andrew Law claims that clients have recordings of their vocals.

To date, only the Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 6 meet these requirements. So things are not going smoothly yet. It’s no surprise that the president is now putting his money where his mouth is too. Whose action?

This article “Manufacturers lose €5,500 per electric car sold” first appeared on Ruetir.