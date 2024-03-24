Venice, life cut short at 42 due to an accident. The pain of the family and the memory of friends: “He did business with his heart and head”. Friendships with actors and companies, from the Matchless brand to e-bikes

An evening with friends, playing padel, then the crash on the way home. Perhaps an illness, perhaps a fall of sleep, would have caused Michele Malenotti to lose his life in a road accident along the Noalese state road, in the Venetian area, on the night between Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd March. The 42-year-old entrepreneur, whose name is known in the world of clothing – writes the website corrieredelveneto.corriere.it – ​​arrived on his Vespa near the large roundabout of the car park in Scorzè, instead of following the curve he went straight hitting the concrete curb and flying several meters onto the asphalt. It was around 3.40 am when a passing motorist alerted the emergency services immediately after the accident. However, the Suem 118 staff could not help but confirm the death of the man, who died instantly after violently hitting his head on the concrete, despite him wearing a helmet.

Clothing brands

«He had curiosity in his soul, reasonableness in his head, sentiment in his heart»: this is how his closest friends remember him. Michele Malenotti was the face of «Matchless», an international clothing and e-bike company with shops in London, Munich, Milan, Treviso but with the production headquarters in Veneto. In 2004, with his father Franco and brother Manuele he took over the historic British brand of trench coats, jackets and outerwear «Belstaff». Remaining under the leadership of the Malenotti Clothing Company for almost 7 years, in 2011 Belstaff was sold for around 110 million euros to the Swiss “Labelux”, the luxury company with a pool of brands such as Jimmy Choo. After this adventure the family, with a passion for two wheels, had looked, once again in Great Britain, for another historic brand of clothing and accessories inspired by the world of motorbikes and in 2012 had taken over «Matchless» London, founded in 1899 Malenotti was now CEO.

The links with the world of cinema

“His” jackets have appeared in dozens of films and TV series: the best-known model – writes the corrieredelveneto.corriere.it website – is the one worn by Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci”, but the Arnold Schwarzenegger and Daniel Craig also wore it, as well as Alessandro Borghi for some scenes in «Suburra». «The fact that he was very easygoing, joking and sociable – states his friend and president of Coldiretti Venezia Andrea Colla – meant that everyone loved him straight away. He had many contacts within the world of cinema, he had dressed various very famous actors and with some of them he had managed to form a true friendship, which went far beyond a simple working relationship.”

Family and friends

Malenotti leaves behind Alessandra, his lifelong partner and six children, the oldest aged 20 and the youngest aged 4. «Michele is one of those people you can’t help but get to know in life – says his friend Vincenzo Marinese, vice president of Confindustria Veneto Est — My greatest regret is not having found some time in the last 10 days to be with him. We spoke on Friday to find out when we would play another padel game together. It will be difficult to wake up and have to accept the fact that he is no longer there, to digest that we will never see his big smile again. All that remains for us friends is the task of creating a great community around our children and reminding them of what a great man their father was.”

Passionate about motorbikes, bicycles and wine

Michele Malenotti was a man of great passions and he transformed them into entrepreneurial visions: his passion for two wheels led him to inaugurate the Motorcycle Museum in Treviso in April 2022, while his passion for wine was created in Mugghieri, in Tuscany. His passion for bicycles, however, had pushed him to combine the production of jackets, Matchless’ core business, with a branch dedicated to the production of e-bikes, Urban Luxury Mobility. “The loss of such a young man is terrible – commented the mayor of Scorzé Nais Marcon – We remain close to the family”.