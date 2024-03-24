Official installation of Carlo Fuortes in the position of superintendent of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. After the appointment signed by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, on Saturday 23 March, today, Sunday 24 March, Fuortes went to Florence to take possession of his new office. As a first act, the superintendent met maestro Daniele Gatti, main director of the Maggio, then visited the Theatre, the Great Hall, the Mehta Hall, the rehearsal rooms and attended the afternoon performance of “Don Pasquale”.

The first important public commitment for the new superintendent will be the inaugural ceremony of the 86th May Festival set for April 13, with the symphony concert directed by maestro Daniele Gatti. And the festival was one of the topics of the conversation between Fuortes and Gatti.

“I know I am in a splendid theater of international excellence – said the superintendent Carlo Fuortes – with a fantastic Orchestra and Choir, collaborators with great experience in every technical and administrative sector, in a wonderful city with an absolutely unique tradition: that of Maggio which since its birth has blended the great operatic tradition and contemporaneity, keeping them together. I am very optimistic about the future of this theater and I am sure that, all together, we will make a great cultural project to give the Maggio a great future.”

Tomorrow, Monday 25 March, Fuortes will meet the mayor of Florence, Dario Nardella, in his capacity as president of the Steering Committee of the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino Foundation.