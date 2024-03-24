30 years after the assassination of Luis Donaldo Colosio, presidential candidate murdered in 1994, Mexico is still hungry and thirsty for justice, said the son of the same name during a tribute to his father.

“Mexico today continues to hunger and thirst for justice, that has not ended, really what he wanted, what he sought was to promote a fight to achieve social justice, to be able to generate conditions of equality and economic development at the level regional, even municipal,” said the Senate candidate for the Citizen Movement.

With this he emulated the last speech that his father, Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, gave before being assassinated on March 23, 1994, at a rally in the Colonia de Lomas Taurinas, in Tijuana.

The also licensed mayor of Monterrey led the honor guard at the monument to the memory of his father, there, together with his wife, children and his sister, Mariana Colosio, they placed a wreath.

Colosio Riojas stressed that his father’s legacy should be that justice be done for all children who lose their parents violently.

“What happened to me is not very different from what happens to many children and many young people, the only difference is that it happened to my dad on national television and he was a public person,” he commented.

They present book

As part of the commemorative events, family, friends and his closest collaborators witnessed the presentation of the book “Las Cartas de Colosio” written by Rafael Medina Martínez, which was commented by Colosio Riojas.

Agustín Basave Benítez, who was one of Colosio’s closest collaborators, read a posthumous letter he wrote to his friend Luis Donaldo.

A mass was also celebrated in the parish of Santa María Magdalena, attended by friends, neighbors, countrymen, classmates, teachers and relatives of the politician.

EFE

Opening of the case, a “distractor” for the President

On the 30th anniversary of the assassination of presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio, experts perceive the reopening of the case, supported by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as a “distractor” in the midst of the electoral campaign, in which the homonymous son of the deceased seeks to enter the Senate.

The professor of politics at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Ulises Corona, points out that the President, faced with the “great challenges” he faces, fueled a wound “already healed.”

“It is an outdated issue and is a great distraction for the country’s electoral moment,” he says, since Mexico will hold the largest elections in its history on June 2.

The journalist and former political prisoner J. Jesús Lemus, who lived with the confessed murderer of Colosio, Mario Aburto, during his time in prison, shares this position in an interview.

“AMLO has the obligation and the need to ensure Sheinbaum’s victory. “One way to do it is to give people a little bit of the circus.”

For Corona, the murder of the PRI candidate was motivated by a “reason of state” in a political situation that Colosio challenged.

“He wanted to attack a growing economic class of organized violence, such as drug traffickers. When we confronted them, (…) they did not allow him to continue,” she maintains.

On the other hand, Lemus calls Colosio “corrupt,” stating that his assassination “purified him” and says “death saved him from political ridicule.”

The case is reopened

The judicial file of the Colosio case came out of the drawer in 2023, when a court argued that the judges should not have tried the confessed murderer with the federal Penal Code, but with that of the State of Baja California.

This would imply a reduction of up to a decade in his 40-year sentence, which would mean his immediate release from prison.

Even so, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) appealed the ruling and López Obrador refused to pardon Aburto.

Added to this lawsuit is the theory that contemplates a second shooter as the real murderer, a version that Lemus defends, since Aburto himself told him about it.

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions