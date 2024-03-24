Luigi Einaudi was born on March 24, 1874. On its 150th anniversary, the Republic remembers the first Head of State elected in accordance with the rules of the 1948 Constitution. Among the members of the Constituent Assembly, he was also Governor of the Bank of Italy and contributed to the development of the economy of our country and the promotion of liberal principles.

Public and private institutions have created a Promotion Committee to coordinate events to be held throughout the year throughout the country. On Monday, March 25, from 11:00 in the Hall of the Protomoteca Campidoglio, a conference will be held on “The Teachings of Luigi Einaudi 150 years after his birth” in the presence of the head of state Sergio Mattarella.

“One of the most important builders of our democracy, a figure of high international authority who helped Italy in the post-war period to regain the dignity lost to fascism. The debt which the national community owes to this father of the country is enormous, and the legacy of thought, political action, institutional balance and personal cohesion which he left us is rich.” This was stated by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

“An economist of a vast culture,” we read again in a note from the Quirinale, “sensitive to questions of social equality, a true democrat who was not afraid to sign the Manifesto of non-fascist intellectuals of Benedetto Croce in 1925, Luigi Einaudi devoted himself intellect and passion to the restoration of the country, and then , as President of the Republic, he explained his commitment to creating the fabric of a new Italian democracy. Founder, Minister and Vice-President of the Council, Governor of the Bank of Italy, Einaudi left his mark with sobriety and moderation, great determination and faith in freedom, contributing to a growing consensus on the values ​​that allowed Italy to rise from the ruins of war and dictatorship. Einaudi’s staunch Europeanism is another clear indication of his ability to see the future. All this makes his teaching precious and vital.”

The conference “The Teachings of Luigi Einaudi 150 years after his birth” includes a welcoming message from the President of the Committee Giuseppe Vegas, the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri, President Emeritus Roberto Einaudi and a speech from the Governor of the Bank of Italy Fabio. Panetta. This will be followed by three scientific presentations by Giovanni Farese, Roberto Pertichi and Angelo Maria Petroni. The event will be broadcast live on the Einaudi 150 website and on corriere.it starting at 11:00 (Photo: archivevio.quirinale.it).

