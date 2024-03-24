“I knew from an early age that I wanted to make a social impact with what I did.” Charlotte Koldewey grew up in France to a Dutch father and a French-American mother. She has worked in various countries studying international relations and economics, as well as environmental change and management. “In the end it turned out to be too general for me, I wanted to be interesting to individuals and still decided to study medicine. My current research brings together international perspectives, science, strategy, cross-disciplinary collaboration and public health.”

Charlotte Koldewey (32 years old) grew up in France. She received a BA in International Relations and Economics from Paris and an MSc in Environmental Change and Management from Oxford. After working as a consultant in Burkina Faso for a year, she studied medicine in Utrecht. She is currently pursuing her PhD at Radboud University Medical Center.

With the help of a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Koldewey and his colleagues are studying whether pregnant women need different drug doses than non-pregnant patients. “I think it’s very important that the foundation supports research because women in developing countries have the same right to good care.”

Three quarters of pregnant women take medication, up to 90 percent if paracetamol is included. The hundreds of drugs they receive are rarely tested for their effectiveness and safety. Since 2007, European legislation obliges manufacturers to test every new drug they want to market, including on children. There are no such obligations for pregnant women.

Why is this obligation missing?

“An important development is the thalidomide or softonone drama of the 1950s and 1960s. This drug was given to pregnant women for nausea, but it was sometimes found to cause serious birth defects in infants, such as stunted limb growth. American and European guidelines subsequently excluded women of childbearing age from drug studies. Since the 1990s, women have increasingly been allowed to participate, but there is still great reluctance when they are pregnant. Partly out of fear for the fetus, partly because it will be more difficult for pregnant women to consent to the research, since it is not only about themselves. So pharmaceutical companies are very careful.”

A pregnant woman’s body changes to support fetal development

Let’s just do nothing and not regret it.

“Exactly. But this is a misconception. Because there is a need for medicine. Both for mild pain and for serious diseases such as cancer or rheumatism. All these women are now using the medicine for other purposes. This means that the drug has not been studied in “pregnant women before it is approved on the market. To protect the mother and baby, they are not allowed to participate in research. We then prescribe the drug, only without much scientific evidence.”

What do doctors base the dose on?

“The dose is based on what non-pregnant people receive and the results of tests in pregnant animals. Doctors do not always realize that dose adjustments may be needed and prescribe the same dose as other patients. You don’t hear about this in medical training. The Lareba Side Effects Center collects reports from women experiencing side effects. As a result, it may not be advisable to prescribe drugs in this group years after their market approval.”

Why do pregnant women experience side effects?

“A pregnant woman’s body changes to support the development of the fetus. For example, the heart and kidneys work faster. It becomes more liquid and oily. And the concentrations of enzymes that break down drugs change. This may cause the medication to break down or accumulate more quickly. If you don’t take this into account, you may not give enough medicine, causing the treatment to not work properly, or you may give too much medicine, causing side effects.”

This does not necessarily mean that the advice is different from what other patients receive.

Together with colleagues from Lareb and Maastricht University, you started a project to determine the correct dosages. How do you do it?

“We first look at the placentas of women who have just given birth to see how much of the drug reaches the fetus. “We use this information in pharmacokinetic models that simulate the pregnant woman, the placenta and the fetus to calculate what concentrations of the drug enter the mother and baby.”

Pharmacokinetics describes how quickly drugs are absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and eliminated from the body. Researchers may vary the models depending on the woman’s characteristics, such as weight and age. “We’re just looking at how much of the drug gets into the mother, baby and placenta and how that progresses over time.”

This says nothing about the effectiveness of the drug.

“It hits. But for many products we know what the blood concentrations should be to function properly.”

How do doses from models get to doctors?

“We first submit the dosages to an editorial board consisting of various medical specialists, pharmacologists, pharmacists, pregnant women and partners, as well as an ethicist. Together we then arrive at dosage recommendations, which we publish on the Lareb website. This does not necessarily mean that the advice is different from what other patients receive. The point is to find out whether it is necessary and, if so, what the dose should be.”

We especially hope to inspire others around the world to get started with these models.

I also think it’s a very difficult personal decision as to what dose you should take. One woman may be willing to take more risks with her fetus for her own health than another.

“Of course. We can look objectively at the evidence of effectiveness and safety, but there must also be a place for feminine values. This is something that the doctor and patient need to discuss.”

The first dosage recommendations are now available online.

“Yes, we are talking about sertraline, one of the most commonly used antidepressants during pregnancy. For non-pregnant women, the dose is increased gradually. In our model, we see that during pregnancy, blood levels drop in the second and third trimester, which means you’ll have to increase your dose a little.”

And now? What about the other hundreds of resources?

“We hope to make at least twenty dosing recommendations over the life of the project. And we especially hope to inspire other people internationally to start using these models so that things can gain more momentum. It’s time to make a change. Pregnant women are not particularly vulnerable to research, they are a little more complex from a medical point of view. And that doesn’t mean they don’t have a right to well-researched resources.”

