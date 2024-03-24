“Natural contraception” that does not contain hormones is becoming increasingly popular among young women. Not a pill or an IUD, but a course that allows you to learn how to accurately calculate your fertile days. According to the Rutgers Knowledge Center, 14 percent of women ages 18 to 30 use natural contraception to prevent pregnancy. Why?

