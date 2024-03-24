Fiumicino, March 24, 2024 – Engie Spa is to carry out extraordinary maintenance work on the systems of the Istituto Comprensivo Grassi school located in Via Copenhagen. Relevant traffic regulations are required to carry out the work;

From 03/25/2024 from 07.00 to 17.00 until the end of work. Parking is prohibited on the school side of Via Copenhagen at school level, including Grassi.

