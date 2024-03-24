Laurent de Brunhoff, the illustrator of the adventures of Babar the Elephant, died Friday at age 98 at his home in Key West, Florida. His wife and co-author Phyllis Rose told The New York Times. Since 1946, nine years after the death of his father, who created Babar in 1931, De Brunhoff painted 46 albums about the king of the elephants, his family and friends. Babar has sold millions of albums, including Dutch translations, and his adventures have been the subject of a television series and, in 1989, a feature film. Babar dolls are sold all over the world.

De Brunhoff was a five-year-old boy when his mother Cecile told him and his brothers a bedtime story in Paris. “A baby elephant was born in the jungle,” it began. When children fell in love with the stories about Babar, their father, the artist Jean de Brunhof, decided to supplement the stories and provide them with illustrations. So Babar became an orphan elephant who learned good manners from a rich lady in Paris and was given a green suit and leggings. He later returned to the jungle, where he became king of the Land of Elephants and married his niece Celeste.

Before his death in 1937, Jean wrote five books about Babar, and his son occasionally helped color the drawings. After World War II, his eldest son decided to continue his father’s work. “I just wanted Babar to live on,” said Laurent de Brunhoff himself. He himself wrote 46 albums with adventures in the jungle and the capital of Celesteville, as well as in a hot air balloon, in New York City and in space. He described Babar’s world as “a utopia and a gentle satire on our lives” at the same time.

Critical views of Babar, including by the Chilean writer and scholar Ariel Dorfman (known for his anti-imperialist essay How to Read Donald Duck, 1971), have revealed the Eurocentric ideas behind these adventures. A wild animal that was tamed in France and immediately became king in Africa because it wore such a beautiful costume – according to Dorfman, it was “the fulfillment of a colonial dream.” De Brunhoff himself later recalled some of his old stories and drawings with mixed feelings. He asked his publisher to withdraw his second album, 1949’s Babar’s Picnic, from circulation. In it, baby elephants wear Indian garlands and engage in battle with a local tribe of very stereotypically drawn black warriors.

In the 1980s, De Brunhoff emigrated from France to the United States, where he met his wife Phyllis Rose. Many Babar albums are still available. In 2017, De Brunhoff published his latest book, Babar’s Guide to Paris. “I’ve been drawing these elephants all my life,” Brunhoff once said in an interview. “Babar, it’s me.”

