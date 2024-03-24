Latina, March 24, 2024 – On March 23, the carabinieri of Latina airport arrested a 35-year-old local man who, while being treated in a psychiatric center, struck his estranged father, who was taken to hospital. Latina Hospital, where doctors provided treatment. At the disposal of the judicial authorities, the young man was subjected to a preventive measure in the form of house arrest and remained at the disposal of the judicial authorities.

For the record and for the protection of those under investigation, we would like to remind you that an indictment is not equivalent to a conviction, that evidence is collected in court and that the Italian judicial system still provides for three levels of sentencing.

