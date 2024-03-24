MILAN – The new La Crus album, “Proteggimi da questo vovo”, launched by the single “Eat, sleep, work, repeat”, is out on Etichetta Mescal, distributed by Ada Music Italy. A great and long-awaited return for the band that wrote fundamental pages of Italian music, with an album of unreleased songs produced by Matteo Cantaluppi and La Crus themselves.

An important album that opens the doors to important guests who give away their art and their knowledge as happens in 3 of these 10 songs: Slavoj Zizek, enlightened Slovenian philosopher, sociologist and political scientist and Vasco Brondi, father of the project Le Luci Della Centrale Elettrica enrich “The revolution”. With Carmen Consoli and Colapesce & Dimartino, La Crus cross a virtual bridge between past and present with the new versions of “Io Confesso” and “Come Ogni Volta”. The title is instead inspired by “Protect Me From What I Want”, a The work of the American artist Jenny Holzer.

“In the album there are some recurring themes such as that of time, that of work, that of increasingly widespread anguish and confusion. Everything is permeated by the perception of a freedom that is illusory because it is the way in which neoliberal domination assigns us the status of entrepreneurs of ourselves, which effectively makes us slaves isolated from others, without even a master against whom we can fight. rebel. A domination that pushes us to desire things we should protect ourselves from instead. The ambitious challenge in drafting the lyrics was to bring together two elements that may seem contradictory. Having a political and at the same time poetic outlook. Dangerous but intriguing, trying to escape from populist rhetoric with an internal and profound approach. Always trying to avoid straight-forward declamation, shouted into a megaphone. Always using the whispered word, at the tip of the pen. With double meanings and metaphors. And this is why between us, we have ironically coined a new term that describes this work: “Polyetic” Songs. Political, poetic and above all ethical. Hoping that those who have followed us since our first works, and in these long years of absence have continued to listen to us, together with a new and hypothetical audience, can share this vision, this growth and awareness, which can appreciate and continue to be excited, because these new songs are the fruit of long reflections and a sincere love for music. We don’t know how to do otherwise. Come in and look inside and around with us,” say the La Crus.