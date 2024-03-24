Moscow, March 24, 2024 – The Islamic State has published new videos of the attack on the Crocus City concert hall in Moscow: the footage shows how armed men film themselves chasing spectators through the lobby of the concert hall, shooting them at point-blank range in an empty distance they cut the throat of a man already on the ground, killing dozens of people.

At one point, one of the militants orders another to “kill them and not spare them.” The video was published by the Amaq news agency.

“Allahu Akbar” is clearly said by one of the ISIS terrorists in the video. The phrase is spoken but not shouted, as in other Islamic State attacks.

about half of the video and this is the only statement in Arabic, and the rest of the statements are not written in Arabic.

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon called Russian President Vladimir Putin to express condolences over the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. Some of the four attack suspects arrested had Tajik passports. “During a telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rakhmon,” the Kremlin press service reports, as reported by Interfax, “stressed that the security services and relevant departments of Russia and Tajikistan are closely cooperating in the fight against terrorism and that this work will be intensified.”

Attack budget

The death toll from the attack on Crocus City Hall on Friday evening in Moscow has risen to 137, four more than yesterday. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of Russia, citing Moscow departments, adding that two Kalshnikov submachine guns and a lot of unused ammunition were found at the scene. The number of wounded is 180, according to the Russian TASS news agency, which initially linked this figure to the death toll.

Today Russia marks a day of mourning, declared by President Vladimir Putin. Flags are at half-staff, many events have been cancelled, and TV channels have updated their schedules. In Moscow and other cities, an image of a single lit candle and the words “Mourn,” which means “let’s cry,” appeared on electronic billboards. Yesterday, an impromptu memorial was also erected near the stormed concert hall, where Muscovites lit candles and laid flowers. (source: Ansa)

Ruetir is in GOOGLE NEWS. To stay up to date with our news, click on this link and select the star in the upper right corner to follow the source.