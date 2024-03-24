137 Nigerian students and staff abducted by gunmen from a school in the northern province of Kaduna earlier this month have been found safe. The governor of Kaduna state announced this on Sunday, international news agencies reported. It is unclear who is behind the kidnapping.

The governor did not provide details about the circumstances of the release. Later Sunday, a military spokesman said 137 hostages had been released early Sunday morning. The hostages were reportedly rescued from a forest in neighboring Zamfara state and taken to the capital Kaduna by the Nigerian army. There they had to undergo medical examination before being reunited with their families. It will involve 76 girls and women and 61 men or boys, most of whom are children between the ages of eight and fifteen.

It is not entirely clear whether all prisoners are now free again. Initially, it was about almost three hundred children and teachers abducted on March 7. However, according to the AFP news agency, figures for the number of kidnapped victims in Nigeria are often subsequently adjusted. Many victims who manage to escape their captors just in time before they are caught find their way home in the meantime.

The number of victims has been adjusted

The release comes days before a deadline set by the hostage takers to pay a ransom of US$690,000 (about US$635,000) in exchange for their release. Nigerian authorities have consistently stated that they will not comply with such demands under any circumstances, since ransom payments have been prohibited by law since 2022.

This is the first kidnapping of this magnitude in Nigeria since 2021, when more than 150 secondary school students were abducted in the same province. A decade ago, the jihadist group Boko Haram also kidnapped 276 students from a girls’ school in Chibok in northeastern Borno state. There is still no trace left of some of them. Other criminal groups have adopted Boko Haram’s method in hopes of demanding ransom. At least 4,777 people have been kidnapped since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office in May 2023, according to Nigerian consultancy SBM Intelligence.

