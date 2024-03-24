This Saturday, the heirs of Wales expressed their deep emotion at the public’s reaction to the news of the treatment that Catalina is undergoing for cancer.

A representative of Kensington Palace, where the princes reside, said that William and Catherine feel very moved by the love and support received from the public, at the same time that they appreciate the understanding of their request for privacy.

The son of King Charles III and heir to the Crown and his wife and future queen wanted to respond in this way to the messages they have received “from the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the entire world”, after this Friday Catalina made her illness public in a video.

Kensington has reported that it will not provide new details about the princess’s clinical situation and will not offer any updates on Sunday.

Catalina will remain on sick leave for an indeterminate period of time while she undergoes chemotherapy treatment for cancer that was diagnosed after undergoing abdominal surgery last January.

Neither the princes of Wales nor their three children will participate in the Easter Sunday religious service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in a week, one of the most traditional events of the royal family.

However, palace sources indicated today that King Charles III, who is also being treated for cancer, hopes to be able to attend the ceremony, which would be held in a smaller format than usual.

This limitation of attendees is due to the fact that his doctors have advised him to reduce the number of people with whom he maintains contact.

Despite everything, the monarch’s presence will only be confirmed on the day of the event, depending on his state of health.

