Kate has cancer. Great Britain and the whole world are shocked by the state of health of the princess, who said in a video message that she was being treated for cancer, and assured that the diagnosis of her cancer, which was made thanks to a biopsy performed after abdominal surgery in January, was early.

According to her, she has been undergoing chemotherapy since the end of February.

From several elements revealed by Princess Kate, who revealed that she had cancer, “it can be assumed that the tumor is localized in the abdominal area and could affect the gynecological organs, such as the ovary or uterus, or the digestive system, such as the colon . The Princess spoke about early diagnosis and this suggests an early stage of the tumor and is therefore a positive element.” Giampaolo Tortora, director of the oncology center of the Gemelli Polyclinic and professor of medical oncology at the Catholic University, told ANSA.

“Given that there is little data known to us, if the operation was performed,” Tortora emphasizes, “we can assume that the disease should have been in the initial stage, and the chemotherapy that the princess is undergoing could be assumed as preventive chemotherapy. i.e. e. the so-called adjuvant chemotherapy, which is carried out after removal of the tumor to prevent recurrences. Regarding the location of the tumor, the most likely is the digestive or gynecological system.” Chemotherapy “postoperative for adjuvant purposes, he emphasizes, is a procedure that If confirmed, it gives hope because it indicates that the neoplasm has been diagnosed at an early stage.”

Also, according to Saverio Cinieri, President of the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), “it is difficult to formulate hypotheses given the few elements that we know, but certainly early diagnosis is fundamental for the treatment of all tumors. “The Princess is also undergoing preventive chemotherapy,” he concludes, “which will allow us to be optimistic about the evolution of treatment for the pathology.”

If we assume that it is a neoplasm of the abdominal cavity, explains Giovanni Scambia, gynecological oncologist and scientific director of Gemelli, “at first the disorder can arise in different ways and one can think of different pathologies, such as, for example, benign bowel pathologies or others. the abdominal area is affected, it could be a tumor of the intestines or reproductive system.” Also, according to Scambia, it can be assumed that the princess is undergoing chemotherapy for preventive purposes after surgery. What is important, he notes, “is that the princess spoke about early diagnosis, and today it should be remembered that the methods of treating tumors in the gynecological area, if it is confirmed that this is precisely this type of neoplasm, will significantly improve. “and is effective, and a significant proportion of patients recover.”