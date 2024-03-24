Jaime González Pérez, a Morena candidate for mayor of Acatzingo, Puebla, was murdered this Saturday. According to information, the events occurred in the afternoon at the car sales lot of the Morena candidate, located in the municipal seat of Acatzingo.

According to witnesses, two individuals aboard a motorcycle shot the politician who died at the scene.

During the attack, according to police reports, the politician was traveling with two of his children, ages seven and nine, one of whom was injured.

The governor, Sergio Salomón Céspedes, of Morenoist extraction, condemned the attack against Jaime Pérez González.

“I join the call for justice for this cunning homicide and I urge the @FiscaliaPuebla to clarify the motive and bring those responsible to justice,” he wrote on his X account, formerly Twitter.

The president said that the Government of Puebla will collaborate in the investigations and maintain coordinated action with municipal, state and federal security agencies.

“To his family and friends, I show my deepest condolences. We accompany them in their grief. We are attentive to what is happening in Acatzingo, they are not alone,” he said.

The municipality of Acatzingo, along with Tepeaca, Quecholac Palmar de Bravo, Tecamachalco and Acajete, is part of the so-called Red Triangle of huachicol, with high levels of violence.

Last year, Puebla was ranked among the 10 states with the most cases of violent or atrocious crimes, according to the civil organization Causa en Común.

The civil association highlighted that in the state of Puebla, the event with the highest incidence was torture.

In the study called “Gallery of Horror, atrocities and high-impact events 2023” prepared by the organization, it showed that Puebla was positioned in seventh place at the national level with a total of 297 atrocities and a total of 133 victims.

In that sense, the atrocity with the highest incidence during last year was the crime of torture with 73 cases; followed by the crime of murder of women with extreme cruelty with 39 cases, and aggravated rape with 36 cases.

