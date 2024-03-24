In the midst of the growing immigration crisis in the United States, New York has become a beacon of hope for many migrants. Despite restrictive policies in other states, the city has taken a supportive stance and implemented measures to help migrants.

However, this situation has also led to the emergence of illegal accommodation for migrants, so the authorities took measures to protect migrants and ensure their safety.

What is the city that began the eviction of immigrants in the United States?

Chicago, a city at the epicenter of the United States migrant crisis, has recently implemented a measure that New York had already used: limiting stays in migrant shelters to a maximum of 60 days.

This strategy seeks to prevent the overloading of these shelters, which are a vital resource for those who have just arrived in the country and have no other place to stay.

While states like Texas and Florida continue their anti-immigrant crusade, New York has decided to take a completely opposite course. Authorities in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, have approved policies that will allow them to limit their cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

This city has become a refuge for migrants, offering them a safe place and access to public services.

Undocumented migrants who do not have minors in Chicago will have to leave the city. Photo: The National

New York: why were migrants evicted from some locations in the United States?

Despite supportive policies, New York has had to confront the problem of illegal migrant housing. City authorities have evicted several stores illegally converted into migrant sites. These places housed up to 70 people.

United States: what future awaits New York migrants?

The future of migrants in New York remains uncertain. Despite supportive policies, the city faces challenges. However, the town remains committed to its mission of being a refuge for migrants and will continue working to ensure their safety and well-being.

What store in New York was where the migrants stayed?

In a recent operation, New York authorities vacated an establishment in the Bronx that had been illegally transformed into a shelter for migrants.

This place, which housed numerous tenants, was run by the same individual who ran a furniture store in Queens. This store, which became a temporary home for up to 70 people, was recently closed.