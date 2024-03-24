Ostia, March 24, 2024 – A busy weekend of competition at the PalaPellicone stadium in Ostia Lido has concluded. The Italian U20 Wrestling Championship took place, in which hundreds of athletes from all over the country took part.
Below are all the results – fijlkam.it
Here are the male and female wrestlers who won the U20 tricolor:
Female
50 kg – Angela Crapio Casarola – Weightlifting Como
53 kg – Elisa Duce – CUS Torino
55 kg – Fabiana Rinella – Fiamme Oro Rome
57 kg – Asia Craparotta – CUS Torino
59 kg – Immacolata Danise – Fiamma Azzurre
62 kg – Elena Nicolodi – Lotta Club Rovereto
65 kg – Bianca Contrafatto – Meeting with Giarre
68 kg – Emma Curry – Lotta Club Rovereto
72 kg – Fabiana Dattilo – Liuzzi wrestling
76 kg – Anna Jodice – Liuzzi wrestling
Male
57 kg – Carmine Caiazza – Liuzzi Wrestling
61 kg – Danny Lubrano – Livorno Wrestlers
65 kg – Alessandro Nini – Gecko Club
70 kg – Daniele Gubbiotti – Livorno Wrestlers
74 kg – Raul Caso – Army of Rome
79 kg – Danilov Sokol – Lottatori Livornesi
86 kg – Antonino Milone – Fiamme Oro Termini Imerese
92 kg – Vasil Guccini – Livorno Wrestlers
97 kg – Angelo Aleo – Niten Club Catania
125 kg – Martino Piliero – Palomba Tim Molfetta
In terms of team rankings, CUS Torino leads the women’s rankings with 43 points, followed by Wrestling Liuzzi with 32 and Lotta Club Rovereto with 27. All three teams won two gold medals. In the men’s freestyle, the Livornesi wrestling group dominated with 57 points and 4 gold medals, followed by the Palomba club with 34 and the Liuzzi wrestling club with 21.
Here are the new Italian champions in Greco-Roman wrestling under 20 years old:
55 kg – Riccardo Delle Cave – CUS Turin
60 kg – Bernardo Pessoa – Lotta San Giorgio
63 kg – Davide Zilio – Polisporta Carignano
67 kg – Federico Raccagni – Fiamme Oro Portuense
72 kg – Santi Berlich – Wrestling Scordia
77 kg – Nilo Virgili – Borgo Prati Rome
82 kg – Elia Caianiello – CUS Turin
87 kg – Giulio Bellon – Umberto I Vicenza
97 kg – Riccardo Bufis – CUS Torino
130 kg – David Ilic – Lotta San Giorgio
Instead, the first step of the team podium was taken by CUS Torino thanks to 3 gold medals and 51 points. This is followed by Polisporta Carignano with 34 points and Lotta Club Rovereto with 31 points.
Photo of Fiilkam
