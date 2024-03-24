Ostia, March 24, 2024 – A busy weekend of competition at the PalaPellicone stadium in Ostia Lido has concluded. The Italian U20 Wrestling Championship took place, in which hundreds of athletes from all over the country took part.

Below are all the results – fijlkam.it

Here are the male and female wrestlers who won the U20 tricolor:

Female

50 kg – Angela Crapio Casarola – Weightlifting Como

53 kg – Elisa Duce – CUS Torino

55 kg – Fabiana Rinella – Fiamme Oro Rome

57 kg – Asia Craparotta – CUS Torino

59 kg – Immacolata Danise – Fiamma Azzurre

62 kg – Elena Nicolodi – Lotta Club Rovereto

65 kg – Bianca Contrafatto – Meeting with Giarre

68 kg – Emma Curry – Lotta Club Rovereto

72 kg – Fabiana Dattilo – Liuzzi wrestling

76 kg – Anna Jodice – Liuzzi wrestling

Male

57 kg – Carmine Caiazza – Liuzzi Wrestling

61 kg – Danny Lubrano – Livorno Wrestlers

65 kg – Alessandro Nini – Gecko Club

70 kg – Daniele Gubbiotti – Livorno Wrestlers

74 kg – Raul Caso – Army of Rome

79 kg – Danilov Sokol – Lottatori Livornesi

86 kg – Antonino Milone – Fiamme Oro Termini Imerese

92 kg – Vasil Guccini – Livorno Wrestlers

97 kg – Angelo Aleo – Niten Club Catania

125 kg – Martino Piliero – Palomba Tim Molfetta

In terms of team rankings, CUS Torino leads the women’s rankings with 43 points, followed by Wrestling Liuzzi with 32 and Lotta Club Rovereto with 27. All three teams won two gold medals. In the men’s freestyle, the Livornesi wrestling group dominated with 57 points and 4 gold medals, followed by the Palomba club with 34 and the Liuzzi wrestling club with 21.

Here are the new Italian champions in Greco-Roman wrestling under 20 years old:

55 kg – Riccardo Delle Cave – CUS Turin

60 kg – Bernardo Pessoa – Lotta San Giorgio

63 kg – Davide Zilio – Polisporta Carignano

67 kg – Federico Raccagni – Fiamme Oro Portuense

72 kg – Santi Berlich – Wrestling Scordia

77 kg – Nilo Virgili – Borgo Prati Rome

82 kg – Elia Caianiello – CUS Turin

87 kg – Giulio Bellon – Umberto I Vicenza

97 kg – Riccardo Bufis – CUS Torino

130 kg – David Ilic – Lotta San Giorgio

Instead, the first step of the team podium was taken by CUS Torino thanks to 3 gold medals and 51 points. This is followed by Polisporta Carignano with 34 points and Lotta Club Rovereto with 31 points.

Photo of Fiilkam