The Island of the Famous is about to begin and the names of the aspiring castaways who will land in Honduras in a few weeks are starting to emerge. Among the many, there is one that has undoubtedly interested loyal Mediaset viewers. He is the very famous actor from Terra Amara: let’s find out who he is together.

In a few weeks, L’Isola dei Famosi 2024 will begin. The presenter will be Vladimir Luxuria, while the correspondent in Honduras will be Elenoire Casalegno (she will take the place of Alvin, who had been the historic correspondent of the program when Ilary Blasi hosted it). In the studio, in the role of commentators, we will find Dario Maltese and Sonia Bruganelli.

On Monday 25 March there will be the final of Big Brother and following this, on Monday 8 April, the reality show based on the survival of VIPs will debut who will take off their usual clothes in order to put on those of the castaways who will try to get to the end.

The cast of the new edition of the Island of the Famous is slowly forming. To date there are many rumors regarding the castaways who will land in Honduras and will try to resist until the final episode.

In fact, there was talk of Joe Bastianich, former judge of Masterchef Italia, of the former winner of the Sky culinary talent show Edoardo Franco, of the former students of the school of Amici di Maria De Filippi Sangiovanni, LDA and Albe. These are just rumors, as is the one that sees the Terra Amara actor ready to leave for the adventure.

Island of the Famous 2024, will Aras Senol be one of the castaways of the reality show? The bombshell indiscretion

In the last few hours there has also been talk of the participation of Aras Senol, former athlete of the Turkish national team, now an actor. We know him above all for the role he plays in the successful Turkish soap Terra Amara.

The actor, in fact, plays the character of Cetin, Ali Rahmet Fekeli’s right-hand man and Yılmaz’s confidant. Widely followed on social media, he could really be one of the castaways in the court of Vladimir Luxuria. At the moment the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further updates regarding this much talked about gossip.