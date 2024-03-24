loading…

ISIS claims responsibility for the attack in Moscow. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – A video apparently taken by gunmen carrying out a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall was posted on a social media account usually used by the Islamic State militant group, also known as Daesh. This was revealed by the SITE Intelligence Group.

The one-and-a-half-minute video shows several people with blurred faces and garbled voices, armed with assault rifles and knives.

They appeared to be in the lobby of the Crocus City Hall concert venue in Krasnogorsk, northwest of the Russian capital.

The attackers fired several shots, many bodies were strewn about and a fire could be seen starting in the background.

The video appeared on a Telegram account, which monitoring group SITE said was thought to belong to Amaq, Daesh’s news arm.

Amaq previously said on Telegram that Daesh released photos of the four attackers carrying out the shooting.

“The attack occurred in the context of the war raging between Daesh and countries fighting Islam,” Amaq added in a statement citing security sources, reported by Arab News.

The attack, for which ISIS claimed responsibility on Friday night, killed at least 143 people. It was the deadliest attack claimed by a jihadist group in Europe.

According to the Kremlin, 11 people have been arrested. Among them were four alleged perpetrators of the attack, which Moscow said was headed to Ukraine.

Neither President Vladimir Putin nor the security services (FSB) accused the jihadist group. Kyiv vehemently denies any involvement.

The head of state-owned RT media, Margarita Simonyan, uploaded two videos of the interrogation of two handcuffed suspects. They both admitted to the attack but did not say who organized it. AFP could not confirm the veracity of the video.

