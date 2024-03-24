loading…

The ISIS attack on Moscow will escalate tensions in Ukraine. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that shooting and explosions targeting a concert hall in the Moscow region would further escalate the conflict in Ukraine.

Vucic noted that on March 7, the American Embassy urged its citizens not to shop at malls in Moscow.

“Several other embassies then did the same thing. This means that their service is intercepting certain conversations, and they know this will happen. However, this is a tragic event that has incalculable consequences. Some say they are Islamists, others say Kyiv. Some would even say that Moscow is the culprit. However, there is no doubt that the conflict in Ukraine will escalate further, approaching a general war,” Vucic, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. reported by TV Prva.

Vucic said many people were laughing and getting closer to world conflict day by day.

“There are superpowers other than America who act like this. We will see what (Director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander,) Bortnikov will announce about the terrorist attack. “It doesn’t matter if the terrorists are from Ingushetia or Dagestan, or even from Ukraine, but who the organizers are,” said Vucic.

He called for a National Security Council meeting on Saturday after the attack and told the country that the Security Intelligence Service would secure stadiums and malls in Serbia.

Friday’s attack took place in Krasnogorsk, the administrative center of the Moscow region, where the music band Picnic was performing at Crocus City Hall. The attack has killed at least 133 people.

An explosion was later reported at the venue, causing a major fire. The Emergency Ministry said about a third of the building was engulfed in flames, and several helicopters were working to extinguish the flames.

