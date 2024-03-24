In the race towards the US presidential elections in 2024, Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured their nominations for their respective parties. Biden criticizes Trump’s campaign and calls it driven by “resentment and revenge,” while Trump attributes responsibility for the current immigration crisis in the United States to Biden.

Despite facing more than 90 criminal charges, Trump emerges as the preferred candidate in the polls as he enjoys greater popularity among the American electorate. This situation raises significant concerns for the Latino and undocumented migrant community in the United States, who could be particularly affected.

To explore the influence of the electoral elections on the future of the migrant population in the United States, the newspaper La República held an interview with Nicolás Lynch, who held the diplomatic representation of Peru in Argentina and was head of the Ministry of Education.

During this exchange, Lynch commented on the challenges to which migrants are subjected and explained his vision about the mechanics inherent to the electoral process.

—What is your impression of the recent primary elections in the United States, where Biden and Trump swept their parties respectively?

—The primaries, on this occasion, unlike many other times, have had little significance in the United States, because the main candidates, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, have not had important opponents. It has been more of a ratification event than anything else, perhaps something more fought in the case of Trump. Biden has not had any significant opponent and this can be seen in the news. The primary elections have passed without pain or glory. But I think there is a more important fact than the primaries in North American elections, which is the backdrop against which these elections take place. In the world there is, at this moment, a geopolitical struggle between a dominant power, the United States, which is, relatively speaking, in decline, and several emerging powers, the main one of which is China, which challenges North American hegemony.

—Biden’s age has been questioned a lot and he has many critics for that. Do you think the age issue is a real problem?

—The problem is not only with Biden, the entire North American political class is old. Mrs. Nancy Pelosi was Speaker of the House of Representatives until recently, and she is over 80 years old. There is a comedian who, when the House of Representatives voted on a bill to ban TikTok, mocked that night that they approved that and said: “Imagine what young people in the United States think today, that a group of men “Old people who only know Hotmail have decided to ban TikTok.” And the whole audience was laughing. So, yes, there is a serious aging of the North American political elite that cuts across both parties, and that is a problem in terms of political representation that no longer works.

—However, the electorate somehow seems to ignore the events in which Trump is involved. He has more than 90 cases against him and still enjoys high popularity. What do Americans like so much about him?

—I believe that there is a very strong conservative lineage that is very difficult for us to capture from here. The North American electorate feels very nervous about this issue that they are going to stop dominating the world and Trump tells them “no, I’m going to make America great again,” but they realize that they have China in their hands. door and react by blaming the other. Who is the other? The migrants. Those who, due to the precarious conditions in our countries, decide to go to the United States to seek a better future, and most Americans do not like migrants. So Trump interprets in the most radical way possible. Before he wanted to build a wall, now he wants to bring in the Armed Forces. Biden has a kinder rhetoric, but deep down he is not very different either, because he knows that his social base does not like migrants either. They put it in quotes about migration being a human right.

—How do you think the United States will look to the international community with the immigration policies proposed by Trump?

—Probably, in front of the international community, or at least the south of the planet, I don’t know if the capitalist north, very badly, but not in front of its European allies who have the same migration problem or its allies in Southeast Asia, I don’t think he will lose much support there.

—In these elections, the number of young voters is high, where do you think these votes are going to go?

—The young electorate probably gives a nuance to issues, such as, for example, Israelis and Palestinians. Israeli has difficulty entering the young electorate. Probably, this despite the fact that Biden, again, is not very different from what Republicans would like of full support for Israel. However, when it comes to voting, I think they are going to say “the least bad is Biden”, but, in general terms, I think that a good part of the youth electorate is conservative.

—What strategies would a candidate who wants to win the support of the Latino community have to implement, considering the issue of migration a key factor?

—It’s a little difficult to say from the outside, the Latino population in the United States has grown a lot. I think that at this moment there are 30 million Mexicans; It is a significant vote but not a majority.

Furthermore, a good part of Latinos do not have citizenship, I believe that the sector that has citizenship is not decisive in an electoral process. The problem of migration is important, but the problem of international politics also plays a role and Trump has the loser there. Isolationism is out of time. In internal terms in favor of Biden, it is economic policy. Biden has stopped inflation in the United States: he raised salaries and has developed programs to attract back North American investments that had gone to China, Southeast Asia or Latin America or union support that he himself has come out to support strikes . I would say there is still bread to be sliced. We are still eight months away. Is the immigration issue going to remain current? Yes. Do the two candidates have to satisfy this mass of voters who do not like migrants? Also. But it is not the only issue, there are other issues and there in the economy the favored one is Biden.

—Finally, how do you see the United States in the next four years?

—As long as the United States does not recognize that its power in the world is in decline, I would not dare say in decline, because that is a very strong term, but it is not at its best, empires have a peak and a chasm, or That is, a pinnacle up but also a fall. The United States is not in the 1960s or 1980s, which were moments of glory, in terms of its global dominance. As long as it does not accept that and tries to reach an agreement, for example, with China, instead of constantly seeking to confront each other, this setback will perhaps continue more rapidly in the coming years, with danger to world peace.

Reflecting on the currents that shape the American political landscape, Nicolás Lynch’s perspective offers us the vision to understand not only the power dynamics and social movements at play, but also the pulse of the nation as it moves into the future. As America faces its challenges and opportunities, he reminds us of the collective responsibility to forge an inclusive and equitable path for all.