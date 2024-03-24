Although Russian authorities have not yet officially confirmed it, many indicate that the attack on Crocus City Hall on the outskirts of Moscow was carried out by militants from the Islamic State Khorasan, the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group known for its brutality. Washington also suggests that ISIS was behind the attack.

Not only did the group claim responsibility for the attack shortly after the attack via a Telegram post, but more than a day later it also circulated video images from the theater showing the perpetrators carrying out their murderous work. One victim’s throat was cut. CNN, among others, reported that geodata indicated that the images were indeed taken from Crocus City Hall. Russian authorities subsequently arrested several Tajik suspects. It is known that many members of IS-K come from Central Asian states.

Moreover, this is not the first time that IS-K has announced itself in Russia. On March 7, Russian intelligence service the FSB reported the killing of several IS-K militants in Kaluga, a region southwest of Moscow. It is reported that they were planning an attack on a synagogue in Moscow. In 2022, the group also attacked the Russian embassy in Kabul, killing six people.

Deep hatred for Putin

The organization has long held a deep hatred for the regime of President Putin, whose hands they believe were stained with Muslim blood after his merciless war against Islamic rebels in Chechnya more than two decades ago. Their anti-Russian sentiments have been further strengthened by Russian actions in Syria, where Putin has kept President Assad in the saddle alongside Iran in its fight against radical Islamic militants.

The Islamic State of Khorasan, founded in 2015 by Afghans in conflict with the Taliban, is named after a historical region covering much of Central Asia. Its leaders would like to create a caliphate modeled on the short-lived IS caliphate (2014-2019) in Syria and Iraq. Their followers are even more radical than those of al-Qaeda, which is already considered extremist in the eyes of the West.

After losing its last bastion in Syria, IS appeared to be reduced to a minor group and the number of attacks in the region and beyond has decreased, but IS is now making frantic efforts to maintain a radical fire. The attack in Moscow serves this purpose, provides prestige among radical Muslims and may attract new followers.

“Part of the way these groups compete is they demonstrate that they are active and engaged in the fight,” Daniel Byman, a professor at Georgetown University, told NPR radio. “Groups compete with each other, and as a result the violence becomes even worse.”

The Taliban are too lax about Sharia law

IS advocates an even stricter Islam than the Taliban. They believe they are still too lax in their application of sharia, Islamic law. Therefore, ISIS propaganda portrays the Taliban as traitors. Therefore, IS has repeatedly tried to strike at the Taliban regime, which has ruled Afghanistan since 2021, mainly through terrorist attacks. In particular, Shia Muslims, whom IS considers apostates, often suffer.

IS-K has so far operated primarily in Afghanistan. Just last week they attacked Kandahar, a traditional Taliban stronghold where the Taliban’s supreme leader is also based. But sometimes they go on strike in Pakistan too. In turn, the Taliban also regularly crack down on ISIS militants. Suspected IS members are often killed without trial.

The previous US-backed Afghan government also cracked down on ISIS because it considered the group a serious threat to national security. As a result, IS-K suffered a serious blow, and experts estimate that by the time the Taliban came to power, only about 1,500–2,000 IS fighters remained in the country. It was ISIS that carried out the bloody attack on Kabul airport in the chaos that followed the seizure of power in Kabul. A dozen American soldiers were killed. However, experts now estimate their number at approximately 2,500 fighters.

In recent months, IS, which is funded in part by wealthy Gulf Muslims sympathetic to extremist ideas, appears to be expanding its reach abroad. In January of this year, it carried out a major attack in Kerman (Iran) at a ceremony in memory of General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by the United States. European intelligence agencies also reported preventing IS attacks. Their Russian counterparts appeared to be less successful on Friday.

