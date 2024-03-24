loading…

Donald Trump once accused Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton of creating ISIS. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump once accused ISIS of being the creation of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. This was revealed in 2016. However, these accusations are still relevant today regarding the truth of Trump’s accusations.

Moreover, Trump said he really meant what he said when he called President Barack Obama the “founder of ISIS” and objected when a conservative radio host tried to clarify the Republican nominee’s position.

Trump was asked by host Hugh Hewitt about Trump’s comments, and Hewitt said he understood Trump to mean “that he (Obama) created a vacuum, he lost peace.”

Trump objected.

“No, I mean he was the founder of ISIS,” Trump said. “I do. He is the most valuable player. I gave him the most valuable player award. By the way, I also gave it to him, Hillary Clinton.”

“I don’t care,” Trump said, according to a transcript of the event. “He is the founder. Oh my gosh, the way he got out of Iraq was with the founding of ISIS, okay?”

Interestingly, it is not just Trump who accuses ISIS of being created by Obama and Hillary. Trump’s claim is supported by conservatives in the US. Other conservatives have tried to blame ISIS on Obama.

According to Vox, for most conservatives, there is a widespread belief that the rise of ISIS is a direct result of the “power vacuum” created after Obama withdrew his troops from Iraq. This is what Mario Loyola of National Review suggests.

“By withdrawing US troops from Iraq, helping ensure Bashar Assad’s victory in Syria, and failing to provide strong enough support to Israel, Obama has empowered all terrorist networks in the Middle East simultaneously,” Loyola said.

Trump linked this argument by linking the rise of ISIS to Obama and Hillary Clinton’s policies in the Middle East throughout the 2016 presidential election campaign.