loading…

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has banned Islamic boarding schools and madrasas. Photo/Reuters

NEW DELHI – A court in India has basically banned Islamic schools, both madrasas and Islamic boarding schools, in the State of Uttar Pradesh. It is a move that could further alienate many Muslims from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government ahead of national elections.

The ruling overturned a 2004 law governing madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, saying it violated India’s constitutional secularism and ordered students to be transferred to conventional schools.

“The Allahabad High Court order impacts 2.7 million students and 10,000 teachers in 25,000 madrassas,” said Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, head of the madrasa education board in Uttar Pradesh, as reported by Reuters. In fact, one-fifth of the state’s 240 million residents are Muslim.

“The state government should also ensure that children aged between 6 to 14 years are not allowed to enter recognized institutions without permission,” Justices Subhash Vidyarthi and Vivek Chaudhary wrote in their order, made on appeal by advocate Anshuman Singh Rathore .

Reuters was unable to contact Rathore or determine whether he was linked to any political groups.

India holds general elections between April and June that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to win. Muslim and human rights groups accused some members of the BJP and its affiliates of promoting anti-Islamic hate speech and vigilantism, and destroying Muslim property.

Modi denies that there is religious discrimination in India.

The BJP says the government has righted historical wrongs, including by inaugurating a Hindu temple recently on the site of a 16th-century mosque that was demolished in 1992. Many Hindus believe the mosque was built on the birthplace of King God Ram and on top of a the temple was demolished during the reign. Mughal ruler Babur.

Rakesh Tripathi, a spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh BJP, which runs the state government, said his party had nothing against madrassas and was concerned about the education of Muslim students.