Ostia, 24 March 2024 – At 0800 today, the Roman Command Operations Headquarters dispatched the VF team from Ostia with the assistance of a ladder truck, the duty officer and the provincial shift supervisor due to static instability in the abandoned hotel where they were located. carrying out renovation work on Viale Lungomare Paolo Toscanelli no. 181. This is a Belvedere structure and not a Bellavista as originally reported.

VF employees who arrived on the scene, taking into account the critical position of the roof slab that collapsed within a few minutes, evacuated the residents of the 4-story building adjacent to the hotel as a precaution. There were no injuries; municipal police and other law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

