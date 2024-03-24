Dilemma

“I work where most of my colleagues are men. Sometimes I have doubts about what to wear. I think it’s better to wear clothes that aren’t too bright so that they don’t get noticed. As a result, I don’t always wear what I really want, like high heels or red lipstick. This is right?”

Female (25 years old), name known to the editors

No, that’s not right

As long as her employer doesn’t prohibit high heels and red lipstick, this woman shouldn’t let anything stop her. This is the opinion of Elias Schenk, an employee of FNV Young & United and a TikTokker with an account about labor law.

Employers can impose dress codes on workers, says Imaan Hamid, a consultant at labor law consultancy Incentive, but they must provide proper justification. For example, for reasons of hygiene or safety. But sometimes these demands lead to dissatisfaction among employees, and the dispute has to be resolved in court.

Take the 2022 case of Rotterdam public transport company RET, which banned metro bosses from wearing visible tattoos and piercings. An employee at work had to cover up a tattoo with the children’s names with bandages. Thus, RET had to act “neutral” in contact with travelers.

A court in The Hague has ruled that a ban on visible tattoos violates privacy. “This decision represents a departure from previous decisions in similar cases,” Schenk says. “Then employers were more often acquitted.”

For example, in 2010, when KLM and a flight attendant faced each other in court. A flight attendant was fired from an airline because her hair was too short. The woman had short hair, which KLM said was against the dress code. The court in Haarlem agreed with the employer, stating, among other things, that the woman’s hairstyle “is not yet socially acceptable or generally accepted.”

“At this time, such a judge’s decision is unlikely to happen,” Schenk said. The norm that everyone should be able to express themselves the way they want is becoming increasingly applicable, according to TikTokkers. Young people especially want to be themselves at work. “Younger generations want more attention and space at work for the person behind the employee.”

Yes, if it makes YOU feel better

It’s amazing that this woman wants her colleagues not to look at her, says Hamid. “She doesn’t seem to feel comfortable, as if there is no socially safe work environment.” Hamid realizes that she is not wearing high heels or red lipstick. “You can say, just do it if you feel like it so you can get your co-workers to stop staring. But you are at the workplace to work. Asking a female employee to start a revolution alone is too much.”

Schenk agrees. “If you feel uncomfortable wearing high heels at work because people are looking at you, even though you now know how to express yourself through your clothes, you are still unhappy.” The woman in question, as one of the few women, is clearly a minority in the workplace, Schenk says. “Changing the atmosphere is not the responsibility of a minority.”

Therefore, it is important that employees with such problems can turn to a confidential adviser, says Hamid. Last year, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would require companies with more than ten employees to appoint a confidential consultant. Schenk also believes that a woman can be helped by a consultant or manager. “She might sound the alarm and say: I should be able to dress the way I want at work, but the atmosphere in the workplace is not what it is right now.”

The employer should do something about this, Schenk said. Otherwise, it will be difficult to attract young workers. “Young people who are not allowed to be themselves will be less motivated to work for that boss.”

So

Basically, everyone should be able to wear everything to work. For example, employers may impose requirements for safety or hygiene reasons. But until that’s the case, there’s no excuse for this woman not feeling comfortable in heels. This may be a sign of social insecurity in the workplace. The employer must do something about this. Until then, the woman in question should only wear high heels and red lipstick unless she herself is bothered by stares.

Each week this section looks at how you can solve difficult problems in the workplace. If you have a dilemma, please send an email to werk@nrc.nl.

Share Write to the editor