The artist stopped his performance and vented about too many technical problems, then left the stage

The first stage of Gianluca Grignani’s tour didn’t go well at all. The artist was forced to interrupt his concert at the Phenomenon in Fontaneto d’Agogna, in the province of Novara. But what happened? Not even his fans initially managed to calm him down.

He appeared annoyed and angry, Gianluca Grignani was performing in the venue, when he suddenly stopped and commented, with dissent, on the too many technical problems. Then he left the stage, displeasing his many fans, who tried to convince him to continue the concert.

But what made the artist so angry? From his long outburst, it was well understood that those who had to take care of his performance would not have carried out the work as expected. The singer highlighted the various technical problems that prevented him from singing, such as the guitar not working. Here are his words:

I have to understand why everything that should have been done wasn’t done. It’s strange. I do not understand. There’s no f… The guitar doesn’t work. The other one does what he wants. Everyone does whatever the fuck they want and then I find myself in trouble. I’m not joking, but I want to understand this. I am forced to end the concert here. I swear, I might as well leave now. You have to believe me, I’m forced to stop. I am in no condition to work. Coming to this is too much. I’m sincere. I greet you and I explained the reason and I will let you know the rest.

After the long outburst, he thanked his audience and left the stage. No one could convince him to stay. Or at least that’s what fans believed. A few minutes later, Gianluca Grignani thought better of it and returned to the stage to sing some of his most famous a cappella songs. At the end of the concert, no other details about what happened were published, neither on the page of the structure that hosted his concert, nor by the person directly involved!

The next stop on the artist’s tour is scheduled for March 29, 2004. He will perform in concert in Taneto, a hamlet of the municipality of Gattatico, in the province of Reggio nell’Emilia. The dates will then follow:

March 30 – SENIGALLIA (Ancona) – MAMAMIA. 3 April – MILAN – ALCATRAZ. 4 April – TURIN – MILK. 11 April – MODUGNO (Bari) – DEMODÈ CLUB. 18 April – CIAMPINO (Rome) – ORION LIVE CLUB 20 April – PORDENONE – CAPITOL 23 April – POZZUOLI (Naples) – DUEL LIVE 26 April – PADUA – HALL 28 April – FLORENCE – VIPER

Read also: Gianluca Grignani breaks the silence on social media and tells why he was in hospital.