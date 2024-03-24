Ergonomics in cars? No good. All this time and attention goes into ensuring your neck remains the same shape and anatomically correct position when you arrive at your destination. Completely unnecessary. My head is tilted slightly, my spine bends the other way, my legs are at yet another angle to control the off-balance pedals.

The gear lever – a defiantly chrome strip with a ball on it – is pleasantly close – but it cannot be otherwise in a cabin that is terribly cramped by modern standards. If you’re, say, 1.80 meters tall, you’ll have to squeeze into the seat of a Ferrari Dino. And yet… And yet I don’t care.

The sounds of this Ferrari make up for everything

Because common sense and physical discomfort fade into the background once you push the open gearbox into two or three clicks and drive the mid-mounted Ferrari V8 past 4000 rpm, where your nearest ear will take a serious beating. That sound. Oh my God, that sound.

There’s a rush of air and intake noise, a cacophony of valves followed by an exhaust whoosh that makes the hairs rise on the back of your neck. Anyone with even a drop of gasoline in their blood will experience this feeling blissfully, cackling and beaming as they sink deeper into the classic Ferrari bucket seat. The anthem of our people sounds here.

There’s still something wrong with the sound

Only: the key is wrong. It’s completely musical, that’s for sure – but the rhythm, the timbre… It’s impossible to combine. The similar Dino 246 of the late sixties and early seventies was equipped with a 2.4-liter V6 engine. Hence its name: 246. Its power was around 190 hp, which was probably enough for a car that weighed just over a ton.

But this Dino… This one sounds different, and the steady acceleration suggests that its peak power is clearly not 190 hp. Previously, its power was rated at 300 hp, coming from a 3.2-liter V8 engine that was derived from the later Ferrari 328. It sits on 18-inch wheels from a Ferrari 360, which also house the brakes.

Not only the engine has become more modern

There are adjustable Nitron shock absorbers and the suspension moves in a controlled manner rather than the slight jerks and jolts of the standard car. Modern tires help your car stay on the road confidently and provide precision when cornering. However, a manual transmission with one in the camber position – also from a 328 – seems quite adequate. Link

still something you need to know, not just act on.

The steering is a bit wobbly and the body style is authentic and inspiring. The car smells of leather, gasoline and hot oil, the steering wheel and instruments proudly show their age – full of character and slightly worn with love. To be honest, it’s surprisingly clunky in places, true to the times. It’s still a classic Ferrari Dino, but even more so.

Creator of the Ferrari Dino restomod

Welcome to the art of motorcycling. The name sounds pretty fancy, but Kevin O’Rourke, the founder, is probably the most down-to-earth person you’ll ever meet. If I had to describe him in one sentence: he’s the kind of guy you want to have a beer with. He makes you laugh (even though some of his jokes are really bad), he’s passionate, knowledgeable and generous, and he doesn’t hide the strengths and weaknesses of his terribly expensive job.

He also knows far more about old Ferraris than is useful to a person. His restomod Ferrari Dino “Evo” is more of a restomod than a mod. That’s not to say his work is any less intense or impressive – but the mark he leaves is lighter, his performances more in keeping with the spirit of the original experience. What you don’t see here is the thin skin of an old Ferrari stretched over a modern creation, rather a refined classic that has benefited from the transplantation of younger – although not necessarily new – organs.

Moto Technique’s work is exciting

The explanation for this is extremely simple. Moto Technique does not build hot rods, but is known for its excellent restorations of very expensive items. And when we say restorations, we mean top-notch, competition-winning perfection, with every screw pointing the same way, right down to the last nut and bolt. Not “better than new,” but “like new.”

Kevin describes the level of attention to detail that goes into some traditional restorations and you don’t know where you stand. This goes so far as to accurately recreate original factory defects and inconsistencies simply because that is how the cars were shipped at the time.

Want to hear brands and models? Kevin has breathed new life into all sorts of beautiful things, from Ferrari 250 GTOs to 250 LMs, from original GT40s to 300SLs (both Gullwings and Roadsters), Countaches and 350GTs. In his workshop sits an Iso Grifo, and in the corner we spot a Miura casually parked, its engine undergoing a rebuild using titanium parts.

This restomod is as close as possible to a real Ferrari Dino.

All this means that Moto Technique is uniquely positioned to figure out exactly what needs to be done to make the Dino less error-prone and improve it without making it look completely like a Dino. It’s a subtle difference, but the Moto Technique Dino manages to make it noticeable. This Ferrari is not a car – wheels aside – that will wow you with its modern interior details and sea of ​​carbon fiber under the hood. This is the kind of car that will make Ferrari lovers look twice and say, “Wait a minute…Huh?!”

Of course, you can immediately see from the wheels that this is not a standard car and this is a conscious choice. A larger rim is required to fit the beefy brakes, but Moto Technique can also make a period-correct wheel of the same size if you prefer – and the 17- or 18-inch Campagnolo looks damn good.

The car you see here is Kevin’s own “prototype”. Subsequent examples had a 3.6-liter engine with a throttle body, a custom crankshaft, titanium connecting rods, larger valves and a MoTec ECU. It’s actually a hotter Ferrari dish made with real basic ingredients. The Dinos are built to customer specifications and, depending on how they are to be used, customized by O’Rourke’s sister company Coach Trimmers (it’s a family business and the trimmer is run by Kevin’s son). and polished to an exquisite handcrafted gemstone.

Who buys a restomod Ferrari Dino?

These types of cars are usually sold to people who want something different – a wide range of people, according to Kevin, from business tycoons to pop stars. These are not cars for investors or people who want to appear emotionally cheap and flashy. They may be somewhat useful in context, but they are not modern and will not save you with traction control and ABS if you give too much gas to the Brink in Laren. They are more accessible, but don’t think they’ve been tamed. And in case you’re wondering, prices are on request and tend to bring tears to your eyes.

But you’re also buying a car in a brilliant, completely crazy niche. The dusty clouds of “original or nothing” will irritate him, and he won’t appeal to anyone who likes to publicly announce the size of their bank account. In fact, it resembles a vintage factory street racer: improved and polished, but not fundamentally changed.

The word that immediately comes to mind is compassion. He likes the classic Ferrari experience, but tries his best to go a little further. First of all, these cars are fun and entertaining and will make you smile like crazy. And the latter is ultimately an indicator of success.