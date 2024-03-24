The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), in coordination with the state Areas for Protection against Sanitary Risks (APCRS), reported that 98% of the beaches in Mexico are suitable for recreational use.

This regulatory commission monitors the quality of sea water in 17 states of the country every year. Prior to the Easter holiday period, Cofepris carried out 289 samples on beaches distributed in 76 tourist destinations.

The analysis included a total of 2,238 samples obtained at 393 points, resulting in 98 percent of the beaches, that is, 283, meeting the standards for recreational use.

However, six beaches exceeded the allowable levels of enterococci, according to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

MV

