This afternoon Francesco Arca was among the guests of Verissimo. The former tronista went to Silvia Toffanin’s studio to talk about his life and a dramatic event that marked him greatly. We are referring to the sudden death of his father.

When we think back to the most famous tronistas of Men and Women, our thoughts can only bring to mind Francesco Arca. This young and dark boy had bewitched many suitors not only for his beauty, but also for his great charisma and personality.

Over time Francesco has also been able to realize himself in the workplace, becoming an excellent performer and actor. Happiness was also achieved on his sentimental profile, as he met the woman of his life and became the father of a family.

This institution is truly fundamental for Francesco, who grew up with many values ​​that he wants to pass on to his children. These were some of the topics that the man explored with Silvia Toffanin during today’s episode of Verissimo. However, the Italian interpreter spoke about an event that happened many years ago which still today shocks him greatly and raises many doubts in his mind.

Silvia Toffanin therefore decided to invite Francesco Arca to the studio in order to publicize his book “Basta che returning”. This speaks precisely of a dramatic event that Francesco experienced when he was only 18 years old.

Everything is linked to the disappearance of his father Silvano, who passed away in the middle of a hunting trip. Francesco is still convinced today that his father’s death is not linked to an accident despite several investigations into the matter having been conducted. According to him something simply went wrong, although unfortunately too much time has passed to delve into the matter further.

Francesco Arca In my opinion they told a version close to the truth, but there are too many inconsistencies that came out later. My mother and I reopened the case thanks to the support of some military friends of my father, but it was closed again. You come to terms with it, you understand that in life you don’t always get to the truth. Hopefully my book can awaken the conscience of those who were with him that day. I’m not accusing anyone, but the doubt that it wasn’t an accident remains.

Francesco concluded his speech by saying that the separation he had with his father was dramatic and that at that moment he did not have the strength to accept this loss. Luckily he was able to count on his family, which is why he and his mother are still very close today.