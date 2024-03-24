High cholesterol, new weapons to fight bad fats

For those suffering from high cholesterol, new revolutionary treatments are on the way that will allow you to more effectively manage, if not completely eliminate, the presence of bad fats in the blood. As reported by InnLifes, part of the new mRNA drug, which is administered twice a year, is the inhibitor of PCSK9, the protein that controls the number of cholesterol receptors on the surface of liver cells.

“High cholesterol is one of the main risk factors for cardiovascular diseases – explains Pasquale Perrone Filardi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic) and director of the school of specialization in cardiovascular diseases of the Federico II University of Naples during the last national congress of the association – Although statins represent a valid therapeutic option, 50% of patients abandon treatment. This is why the arrival of new drugs, more effective and to be taken at increasingly longer intervals, promise to revolutionize cholesterol control.”

Bad cholesterol, or rather LDL, would cause up to 50 thousand deaths a year for healthcare expenditure of 16 billion in direct and indirect costs. The mRNA drug is called Inclisiran and according to preliminary studies by Cholinet it is capable of turning off the genes that carry useful information to the PCSK9 protein. “The patients enrolled, at the time of the first administration, had LDL cholesterol values ​​on average of 112 mg/dl, reaching 50 mg/dl at the first check-up at 3 months. – explains Perrone Filardi – patients therefore presented an average reduction in cholesterol levels of 55% which remained stable until the last observation at 10 months, with a record adherence of 100% essentially explainable by the low quantity of side effects – continues – compared to statins and a less demanding method of administration, with two subcutaneous injections a year instead of one pill a day”.